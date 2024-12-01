Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' Takes Japan by Storm

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has expressed his appreciation for fans in Japan who have embraced his latest film, 'Jawan'. The action-packed thriller premiered in the country on November 29 and has already captured the hearts of Japanese audiences.

Directed by Atlee, 'Jawan' debuted in September 2023, earning more than Rs 1,100 crore at the global box office. The movie features Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role, with supporting performances by Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, and special appearances by Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt.

In a heartfelt message shared on social media, Khan thanked his fans in Japan, stating, 'We made it from India for the world, and it's wonderful to see it being enjoyed all over.' Produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma, 'Jawan' continues to garner international acclaim.

(With inputs from agencies.)