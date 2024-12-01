Left Menu

Ultimate Pop-Culture Extravaganza: Delhi Comic Con 2024

Comic Con India is set to host an epic three-day celebration of anime, comics, and pop culture in Delhi. The event promises to showcase a diverse range of artists and creators, featuring gaming arenas, comics, and live performances, drawing fans into a world of creativity and entertainment.

Delhi is poised to transform into a pop-culture paradise as Comic Con India's 12th edition kicks off, promising a three-day spectacle of anime, comics, and fan culture from December 6 at NSIC Exhibition Grounds, Okhla.

Fans can expect an engaging lineup featuring both local and international artists, such as bestselling author Ryan North and Eisner Award-winning artist Jason Loo. The event will further extend its embrace of the creative universe by featuring top publishing houses and Indian artists.

The highlight will include 'The Gaming Arena', hosting various gaming tournaments and VR experiences. Stand-up comedians and performers, including renowned artist Rob and hip-hop artist Fotty Seven, will ensure endless entertainment, cementing the convention's status as a must-attend event for pop-culture aficionados.

(With inputs from agencies.)

