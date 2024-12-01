Northeast India's Leap: Union Minister Annpurna Devi Lauds Multidimensional Growth
Union Minister Annpurna Devi highlighted the northeastern region's development under the current government, focusing on women's empowerment and child health. The government has advanced connectivity, restored peace, and promoted self-reliance among women through initiatives like NRLM. The Poshan Bhi Padhai Bhi programme emphasizes early childhood education.
Union Minister Annpurna Devi has asserted that the northeastern region of India is experiencing substantial development across multiple dimensions under the current government.
Speaking at the 'Poshan Bhi Padhai Bhi' event, Annpurna Devi emphasized achievements under the Narendra Modi government, including expanding infrastructure, boosting connectivity, and advancing women and child health projects.
She highlighted the success of nearly 10 crore women achieving self-reliance through the National Rural Livelihood Mission and outlined the government's dedication to combat malnutrition while enhancing healthcare for Anganwadi workers and assistants.
