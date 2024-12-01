Northeast India's Leap: Union Minister Annpurna Devi Lauds Multidimensional Growth

Union Minister Annpurna Devi has asserted that the northeastern region of India is experiencing substantial development across multiple dimensions under the current government.

Speaking at the 'Poshan Bhi Padhai Bhi' event, Annpurna Devi emphasized achievements under the Narendra Modi government, including expanding infrastructure, boosting connectivity, and advancing women and child health projects.

She highlighted the success of nearly 10 crore women achieving self-reliance through the National Rural Livelihood Mission and outlined the government's dedication to combat malnutrition while enhancing healthcare for Anganwadi workers and assistants.

(With inputs from agencies.)