Sake Brewing: A Timeless Art Recognized by UNESCO

Amid the historical backdrop of Tokyo's brewhouse, the brewing art of sake stands on the cusp of receiving UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage status. Chief Brewer Koichi Maesako of Ishikawa Brewery shapes this traditional liquor using centuries-old methods despite facing recent adversities.

Japan's iconic rice wine, sake, is rooted deeply in the nation's culture, evolving through ancient fermentation techniques. However, unexpectedly warm weather affecting rice quality and increasing costs, paired with a shift in domestic consumption patterns, have posed significant hurdles for traditional brewers.

Yet, global interest in sake continues to rise, fueled by the worldwide embrace of Japanese cuisine. Maesako remains optimistic that the UNESCO label will boost sake's international appeal, reminiscent of the 2013 UNESCO endorsement of Japanese cuisine as living heritage.

