Sake Brewing: A Timeless Art Recognized by UNESCO

At Ishikawa Brewery, Koichi Maesako employs ancient techniques to brew sake, soon to be recognized by UNESCO as Intangible Cultural Heritage. Challenges such as poor rice harvests and declining domestic sales pressure brewers, but international demand rises, driven by Japanese cuisine's global spread and potential UNESCO endorsement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 06:33 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 06:33 IST
Amid the historical backdrop of Tokyo's brewhouse, the brewing art of sake stands on the cusp of receiving UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage status. Chief Brewer Koichi Maesako of Ishikawa Brewery shapes this traditional liquor using centuries-old methods despite facing recent adversities.

Japan's iconic rice wine, sake, is rooted deeply in the nation's culture, evolving through ancient fermentation techniques. However, unexpectedly warm weather affecting rice quality and increasing costs, paired with a shift in domestic consumption patterns, have posed significant hurdles for traditional brewers.

Yet, global interest in sake continues to rise, fueled by the worldwide embrace of Japanese cuisine. Maesako remains optimistic that the UNESCO label will boost sake's international appeal, reminiscent of the 2013 UNESCO endorsement of Japanese cuisine as living heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

