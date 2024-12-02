Safety Measures Tightened for Sabarimala Pilgrims Amid Heavy Rain

Amidst the persistent heavy rainfall affecting Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts, authorities have enforced prohibitory orders for Sabarimala pilgrims. Entry into rivers and bathing ghats is strictly barred to ensure safety.

The district collectors of Idukki and Pathanamthitta have stated that these restrictions, which also include a travel ban through the forest route via Sathram to the hill shrine, are imperative due to the heightened risks of flooding, waterlogging, and landslides.

Authorities warn that the mountain and forest regions are especially vulnerable to flash floods and mudslides; hence, caution is advised. The police and forest departments have been instructed to implement necessary precautions.

