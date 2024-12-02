Left Menu

UNESCO Designates West Bengal as Heritage Tourism Hub

West Bengal's Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, announced that UNESCO has picked the state as a premier heritage tourism spot. This move is expected to boost employment, especially in heritage, religious, and tea tourism. Plans are underway to develop religious sites and build infrastructure like a bridge over Muriganga River.

Updated: 02-12-2024 12:56 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 12:56 IST
In a significant recognition, West Bengal has been declared a top destination for heritage tourism by UNESCO. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced this development, highlighting its potential to generate employment for numerous youths in the state.

Addressing the assembly, Banerjee underscored West Bengal's advances in religious, heritage, and tea tourism. 'We've undertaken substantial initiatives in enhancing heritage sites and are focusing on religious tourism,' she explained, mentioning iconic sites like Dakshineshwar and Kalighat temples.

Additionally, projects like the under-construction Jagannath temple at Digha and impending infrastructure improvements were discussed. Banerjee revealed that a tender has been issued for a bridge over the Muriganga River, enhancing access to the annual Gangasagar Mela, a key pilgrimage event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

