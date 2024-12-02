Legacy of a Tragedy: Born with the Burden of Bhopal

In Bhopal, families continue to grapple with the aftermath of the Union Carbide gas leak, particularly as children born with congenital disabilities face daily challenges. Sharda Yadav, whose husband is a tragedy survivor, juggles the demands of caring for her two differently-abled adult sons.

Like Yadav, Abdul Saeed Khan also struggles as a parent; his twin sons were born with intellectual disabilities attributed to exposure to the devastating gas leak. The ongoing health crisis highlights the enduring impacts of the incident that occurred 40 years ago.

Dr. DK Satpathy reports that genetic mutations from the gas exposure are leading to deformities in future generations. Activists like Rashida Bee and Rachna Dhingra advocate for support and rehabilitation, as studies show birth defects are significantly higher among affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)