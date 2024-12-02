Left Menu

Vikrant Massey Takes Artistic Hiatus Amidst Acclaimed Career

Actor Vikrant Massey surprises fans by announcing a break from films to focus on family life. Fresh off the release of 'The Sabarmati Report,' he prepares to prioritize personal roles as husband, father, and son. Industry voices laud his decision amidst career highs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 02-12-2024 20:01 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 20:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned actor Vikrant Massey announced on Monday that he will be taking a hiatus from his film career to recalibrate and focus on his roles as a husband, father, and son. This unexpected announcement was made before Massey attended a screening of his latest film, 'The Sabarmati Report,' with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Massey's decision to step back comes soon after the release of 'The Sabarmati Report,' a film shedding light on the 2002 Godhra train burning aftermath. Despite receiving threats, Massey remains unfazed, attributing confidence to the film's factual basis. His recent successes include movies like '12th Fail' and 'Sector 26' on Netflix.

Responses to Massey's break have been mixed; filmmaker Sanjay Gupta praised his choice, highlighting Massey's courage in a competitive industry. 'The Sabarmati Report,' directed by Dheeraj Sarna, investigates the controversial fire incident in 2002. The film has been backed by Ektaa Kapoor and received promotional support from the ruling BJP, with tax exemptions in several states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

