Left Menu

Rajasthan's Green Drive: A Daily Pledge for Global Summit

Rajasthan's Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma announced measures to protect the environment ahead of the 'Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit'. With daily resolutions for 10 days, the state aims to minimize plastic use during the event in Jaipur, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 02-12-2024 21:47 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 21:47 IST
Rajasthan's Green Drive: A Daily Pledge for Global Summit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strong commitment to environmental protection, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma announced a series of initiatives ahead of the 'Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit'.

The state government is taking decisive steps to curtail activities detrimental to the environment, aiming for a sustainable future.

A key resolution made was to minimize plastic use during the summit, scheduled from December 9-11 in Jaipur, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to inaugurate the much-anticipated event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024