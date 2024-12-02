Rajasthan's Green Drive: A Daily Pledge for Global Summit
Rajasthan's Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma announced measures to protect the environment ahead of the 'Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit'. With daily resolutions for 10 days, the state aims to minimize plastic use during the event in Jaipur, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
In a strong commitment to environmental protection, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma announced a series of initiatives ahead of the 'Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit'.
The state government is taking decisive steps to curtail activities detrimental to the environment, aiming for a sustainable future.
A key resolution made was to minimize plastic use during the summit, scheduled from December 9-11 in Jaipur, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to inaugurate the much-anticipated event.
