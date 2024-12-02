Rajasthan's Green Drive: A Daily Pledge for Global Summit

In a strong commitment to environmental protection, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma announced a series of initiatives ahead of the 'Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit'.

The state government is taking decisive steps to curtail activities detrimental to the environment, aiming for a sustainable future.

A key resolution made was to minimize plastic use during the summit, scheduled from December 9-11 in Jaipur, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to inaugurate the much-anticipated event.

