Bomb Threat Shakes Jaipur Collectorate
The Jaipur collectorate received a bomb threat via email, prompting a thorough inspection. Security teams, including dog and bomb disposal squads, are actively investigating the threat. The police are working to trace and identify the sender of the email.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 03-04-2025 14:00 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 14:00 IST
- Country:
- India
The Jaipur collectorate was on high alert Thursday after receiving a bomb threat via email. Authorities immediately commenced a comprehensive search of the premises.
According to officials, the threat email was received on the collector's official email ID, as confirmed by DCP West Amit Budhania. 'An intense check is being conducted,' he stated.
Bomb disposal and canine units have been deployed to ensure safety. Meanwhile, efforts are underway to trace and identify the sender of the threat, offering a severe test for local law enforcement agencies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mouse Jiggler Detection: How It Works and Why It Matters
Kolkata Airport Boosts Safety with New Airfield Fire Tenders
New Roundabout to Improve Safety and Efficiency at SH2 and Wainui Road Intersection
AI-powered cyber threat detection: How human-AI collaboration is changing the game
Transforming Education in Bangladesh: A Bold Step Towards Safety and Inclusion