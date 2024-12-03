Odisha Assembly Joins Navy Day Extravaganza in Puri

On Monday, Odisha Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy announced that state MLAs would participate in the upcoming Navy Day celebrations in Puri on December 4. President Droupadi Murmu is expected to attend as well.

Lawmakers will be traveling to the coastal city in special buses and have been permitted to bring their spouses to witness the Indian Navy's display of might. The assembly session is likely to be adjourned to allow MLAs to attend the event.

Preparations for the event are in full swing, with the navy completing a full-dress rehearsal at Puri beach. The celebration will feature a variety of displays including bomb burst manoeuvres, submarine sail pasts, and more, involving 15 warships and 40 aircraft.

(With inputs from agencies.)