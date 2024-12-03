Left Menu

Odisha Assembly Joins Navy Day Extravaganza in Puri

The Odisha Assembly Speaker announced that state MLAs will attend the Navy Day events in Puri on December 4, with President Droupadi Murmu present. The extensive celebration aims to showcase the Indian Navy's capabilities and heritage. Lawmakers will travel in special buses and may bring their spouses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 03-12-2024 00:01 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 00:01 IST
On Monday, Odisha Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy announced that state MLAs would participate in the upcoming Navy Day celebrations in Puri on December 4. President Droupadi Murmu is expected to attend as well.

Lawmakers will be traveling to the coastal city in special buses and have been permitted to bring their spouses to witness the Indian Navy's display of might. The assembly session is likely to be adjourned to allow MLAs to attend the event.

Preparations for the event are in full swing, with the navy completing a full-dress rehearsal at Puri beach. The celebration will feature a variety of displays including bomb burst manoeuvres, submarine sail pasts, and more, involving 15 warships and 40 aircraft.

