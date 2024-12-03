Odisha Assembly Joins Navy Day Extravaganza in Puri
The Odisha Assembly Speaker announced that state MLAs will attend the Navy Day events in Puri on December 4, with President Droupadi Murmu present. The extensive celebration aims to showcase the Indian Navy's capabilities and heritage. Lawmakers will travel in special buses and may bring their spouses.
On Monday, Odisha Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy announced that state MLAs would participate in the upcoming Navy Day celebrations in Puri on December 4. President Droupadi Murmu is expected to attend as well.
Lawmakers will be traveling to the coastal city in special buses and have been permitted to bring their spouses to witness the Indian Navy's display of might. The assembly session is likely to be adjourned to allow MLAs to attend the event.
Preparations for the event are in full swing, with the navy completing a full-dress rehearsal at Puri beach. The celebration will feature a variety of displays including bomb burst manoeuvres, submarine sail pasts, and more, involving 15 warships and 40 aircraft.
