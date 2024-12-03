Rebirth of Notre Dame: A Majestic Revival

US President-elect Donald Trump is set to travel to Paris this weekend to witness the grand reopening of the iconic Notre Dame Cathedral.

The cathedral, an epitome of French Gothic architecture, was severely damaged by a fire in 2019. After five years of meticulous restoration, the architectural marvel is ready to re-emerge in its full splendor. Trump's announcement on Truth Social spoke to the honor of attending this monumental event, appreciating French President Emmanuel Macron's efforts in the cathedral's magnificent restoration.

The reopening, which begins on December 7 and extends to December 15, includes a series of events and concerts. The centerpiece is a service led by the Archbishop of Paris, wherein the symbolic opening of the cathedral's doors will be performed. This event marks a significant moment of joy and renewal for those who eagerly await Notre Dame's return to cultural life.

(With inputs from agencies.)