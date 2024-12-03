Deferred Decisions: PoSH Committee Leadership in Kannada Film Industry

The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) has postponed deciding on appointing Kavitha Lankesh to lead a PoSH committee addressing sexual harassment in the film industry.

KFCC formed a 10-member committee under the PoSH Act, including activists and industry professionals. Lankesh, who also leads Film Industry for Rights and Equality (FIRE), was initially chosen as chair.

Some KFCC members opposed her appointment, pending elections for new office-bearers. The final decision will occur mid-December. KFCC President N M Suresh confirmed this delay, attributing it to election processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)