Murder at the Racecourse: A Thrilling Dive into the World of Horse Racing

Renowned lawyer and author Berjis Desai has launched his latest novel, Murder at the Racecourse, captivating readers with a thrilling narrative set in the high-stakes world of horse racing.

The plot centers on the murder of trainer Nari Mansukhani, setting off a cascade of events revealing scandal, doping, and betrayal, challenging top Indian detectives.

Desai, drawing from his background in racing and journalism, offers a compelling tale woven with legal insight and suspense, available now on major platforms such as Amazon.

(With inputs from agencies.)