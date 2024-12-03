Murder at the Racecourse: A Thrilling Dive into the World of Horse Racing
Renowned lawyer and author Berjis Desai has released his novel, Murder at the Racecourse, a thrilling exploration of the horse racing world. The novel centers on the murder of trainer Nari Mansukhani and unveils a tale of scandal, doping, and betrayal, masterfully combining legal expertise with suspenseful storytelling.
