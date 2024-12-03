Left Menu

Murder at the Racecourse: A Thrilling Dive into the World of Horse Racing

Renowned lawyer and author Berjis Desai has released his novel, Murder at the Racecourse, a thrilling exploration of the horse racing world. The novel centers on the murder of trainer Nari Mansukhani and unveils a tale of scandal, doping, and betrayal, masterfully combining legal expertise with suspenseful storytelling.

Updated: 03-12-2024 14:15 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 13:27 IST
Renowned lawyer and author Berjis Desai has launched his latest novel, Murder at the Racecourse, captivating readers with a thrilling narrative set in the high-stakes world of horse racing.

The plot centers on the murder of trainer Nari Mansukhani, setting off a cascade of events revealing scandal, doping, and betrayal, challenging top Indian detectives.

Desai, drawing from his background in racing and journalism, offers a compelling tale woven with legal insight and suspense, available now on major platforms such as Amazon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

