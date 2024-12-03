Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Establishes Temporary District for Maha Kumbh Festival

Uttar Pradesh has established a temporary district to manage the Maha Kumbh, a massive religious event. This district includes 66 villages and parts of four tehsils. The district will have its own administrative structure and police presence. The initiative is aimed at better governance during the event, scheduled from January 13 to February 26.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 03-12-2024 15:53 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 15:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

For the duration of the Maha Kumbh, Uttar Pradesh has carved out a temporary district, aiming to streamline administration for one of the planet's largest religious gatherings.

According to a recent notification, 66 villages from four tehsils, as well as the entire parade area, will constitute this newly formed district, which will exist until March 31, 2025.

Mela Adhikari Vijay Kiran Anand will act as the district magistrate, mirroring past efforts to ensure efficient administration during previous Kumbh fairs. Authorities have granted various judicial powers to facilitate smooth operations.

Signed into existence by Prayagraj District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Mandar, the Mahakumbh Mela district will feature a robust administrative and security team with 56 designated police stations, including cyber and women's units.

The district will dissolve post-celebration. Such measures have been previously implemented, notably in 2019, to accommodate the influx of millions of devotees, including sadhus and seers, who participate in this celebrated event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

