Harmony in Heritage: Indian Classical Music Festival 2024

The 2024 Indian Classical Music Festival in Delhi, inaugurated by Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, celebrates India's rich musical heritage. It features performances by renowned artists to inspire the younger generation. The festival spans three days, showcasing traditional ragas and classical compositions at the Shriram Centre.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2024 20:23 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 20:23 IST
On Tuesday, the Delhi Government launched the 2024 edition of the Indian Classical Music Festival at the Shriram Centre, located in Mandi House.

Minister of Art and Culture Saurabh Bharadwaj inaugurated the event, emphasizing its role in celebrating and preserving India's rich musical heritage.

The festival aims to inspire young audiences by showcasing performances from acclaimed artists across three days. Highlights include Raga Bhoopali by Ojesh Pratap Singh and Raga Kedar by Rindana Rahasya, culminating with Pandit Ajoy Chakraborty's 65th concert in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

