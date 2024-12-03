Harmony in Heritage: Indian Classical Music Festival 2024

On Tuesday, the Delhi Government launched the 2024 edition of the Indian Classical Music Festival at the Shriram Centre, located in Mandi House.

Minister of Art and Culture Saurabh Bharadwaj inaugurated the event, emphasizing its role in celebrating and preserving India's rich musical heritage.

The festival aims to inspire young audiences by showcasing performances from acclaimed artists across three days. Highlights include Raga Bhoopali by Ojesh Pratap Singh and Raga Kedar by Rindana Rahasya, culminating with Pandit Ajoy Chakraborty's 65th concert in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)