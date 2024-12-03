All Aboard: Dining on Rails with NFR's Unique Coach Restaurants

A new dining experience is now available at the Uzan Bazar riverfront, thanks to the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR)'s innovative rail coach restaurant, inaugurated this week. It offers customers a unique and nostalgic setting, enhancing the traditional railway dining ambience.

NFR's initiative to repurpose decommissioned train coaches into elegantly designed eateries aims to promote local heritage and culture. The strategy aligns with broader efforts to create vibrant, tourist-friendly attractions across the region.

Currently, there are 17 such restaurants, including the one in Guwahati, which features a diverse menu. These ventures not only contribute towards sustainable revenue for the railways but also generate employment opportunities for the local workforce.

(With inputs from agencies.)