Left Menu

Showdown in Tollywood: Directors vs. Technicians

Bengali film directors threaten legal action against the Federation of Cine Technicians & Workers of Eastern India, accusing it of imposing unrealistic crew demands. A committee formed to resolve the issue, with intervention from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has yet to meet or submit its report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 04-12-2024 13:16 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 13:16 IST
Showdown in Tollywood: Directors vs. Technicians
  • Country:
  • India

Bengali film directors have expressed strong discontent against the Federation of Cine Technicians & Workers of Eastern India, threatening legal recourse over alleged unreasonable demands. The directors claim these demands are stifling the creativity and operations of the industry.

A committee, formed after a previous impasse resolved with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's intervention, has not convened or submitted its findings. The directors are frustrated by the lack of progress.

Parambrata Chatterjee, an office-bearer of the Directors' Association of Eastern India, stated their intention to consult legal experts to take the matter to the Competition Commission of India, seeking fair competition practices in the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024