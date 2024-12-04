Showdown in Tollywood: Directors vs. Technicians
Bengali film directors threaten legal action against the Federation of Cine Technicians & Workers of Eastern India, accusing it of imposing unrealistic crew demands. A committee formed to resolve the issue, with intervention from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has yet to meet or submit its report.
Bengali film directors have expressed strong discontent against the Federation of Cine Technicians & Workers of Eastern India, threatening legal recourse over alleged unreasonable demands. The directors claim these demands are stifling the creativity and operations of the industry.
A committee, formed after a previous impasse resolved with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's intervention, has not convened or submitted its findings. The directors are frustrated by the lack of progress.
Parambrata Chatterjee, an office-bearer of the Directors' Association of Eastern India, stated their intention to consult legal experts to take the matter to the Competition Commission of India, seeking fair competition practices in the industry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
