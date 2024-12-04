Heritage in Danger: The Controversy Over Pushpabant Palace

The Tipra Women Federation (TWF) staged a protest on Wednesday against plans to transform the historic Pushpabant Palace into a luxurious five-star hotel. The women's wing of the Tipra Motha Party is strongly opposed to the government's initiative, highlighting the palace's significance as a cultural and historical monument.

Built in 1917 by Maharaja Birendra Kishore Manikya Debbarma, Pushpabant Palace has been a symbol of the rich heritage of the Manikya dynasty. TWF President Manihar Debbarma stated that handing over the palace for hotel development would undermine its historical importance, urging authorities to consider alternative locations such as Khumulwng in West Tripura.

Debbarma also criticized the renaming of Astable Ground to Swami Vivekananda Stadium, viewing it as part of a broader pattern of disregard for local heritage. To express their dissent, TWF members held a six-hour demonstration at the palace, demanding that the government preserve the status quo concerning royal properties.

(With inputs from agencies.)