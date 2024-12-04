Left Menu

Parimatch Asia's Cricket Fans' Choice Survey Reveals Favorite Players

Parimatch Asia conducted a survey to discover fans' favorite cricketers, with Virat Kohli edging out MS Dhoni in several categories. Over 3,000 fans participated, highlighting athletes' on-field performances and off-field influence. The survey reflects cricket's deep cultural significance in Asia, particularly in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2024 17:02 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 17:00 IST
Parimatch Asia's Cricket Fans' Choice Survey Reveals Favorite Players
Virat Kohli Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Parimatch Asia has unveiled the results of its 'Cricket Fans' Choice Survey', where over 3,000 enthusiasts cast their votes to identify the most cherished cricketers. The data provides fascinating insights into fan preferences, highlighting Virat Kohli's dominance in several categories, edging past MS Dhoni as the top fan-favorite in the Indian Premier League.

According to the survey, cricket is deeply embedded in Asian culture, with India standing out due to its massive fanbase and global cricketing events. Cricket is more than a sport in India; it is a cultural identity, with players like Kohli and Dhoni revered as icons and role models by millions.

Other notable findings include Andre Russell being named the most thrilling player to watch and MS Dhoni being recognized for his leadership and connection with fans. Rising talent is also spotlighted, such as Jake Fraser-McGurk, who leads the charge as a potential star for IPL 2025. The survey underscores the tight bond between cricket and its fervent followers in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024