Parimatch Asia's Cricket Fans' Choice Survey Reveals Favorite Players

Parimatch Asia has unveiled the results of its 'Cricket Fans' Choice Survey', where over 3,000 enthusiasts cast their votes to identify the most cherished cricketers. The data provides fascinating insights into fan preferences, highlighting Virat Kohli's dominance in several categories, edging past MS Dhoni as the top fan-favorite in the Indian Premier League.

According to the survey, cricket is deeply embedded in Asian culture, with India standing out due to its massive fanbase and global cricketing events. Cricket is more than a sport in India; it is a cultural identity, with players like Kohli and Dhoni revered as icons and role models by millions.

Other notable findings include Andre Russell being named the most thrilling player to watch and MS Dhoni being recognized for his leadership and connection with fans. Rising talent is also spotlighted, such as Jake Fraser-McGurk, who leads the charge as a potential star for IPL 2025. The survey underscores the tight bond between cricket and its fervent followers in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)