Honoring the Legacy: Mahaparinirvan Diwas Celebration

The 69th Mahaparinirvan Diwas, commemorating the death anniversary of Dr. BR Ambedkar, is set to be observed at the Prerna Sthal within the Parliament House Complex on Friday.

Organized by the Dr Ambedkar Foundation under the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, this event aims to pay homage to the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, according to an official statement.

The event will open with floral tributes from Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson Harivansh, and other dignitaries. After the formal proceedings, the general public will have the opportunity to honor Ambedkar, who is esteemed as a jurist, economist, and social reformer. This commemoration serves as a reminder of his enduring legacy and reaffirms the nation's commitment to his vision of justice and empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)