Inspiration from the Skies: Mohali's Tribute to Bhagat Singh

The 'Nishaan-e-Inquilaab' plaza in Mohali, unveiled on Wednesday by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, seeks to serve as an inspirational hub for young Indians. Anchored by a 30-foot tall bronze statue of Bhagat Singh, it is designed to evoke the revolutionary ethos of the historic figure.

In his address, Mann emphasized that recognizing Bhagat Singh's contributions should extend beyond commemorative dates like March 23 and September 28. He encouraged people to draw from Singh's life daily.

The plaza's prominent location on Mohali's airport road aims to attract both national and international visitors, offering them insights into Singh's role in India's freedom struggle. Efforts by the current state government have also led to the naming of Mohali's airport after Bhagat Singh, underscoring the administration's commitment to honoring his legacy.

