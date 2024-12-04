Left Menu

ZoRO's Identity Card: Embracing Indigenous Unity

The Zo Re-Unification Organisation has introduced identity cards for the Chin-Kuki-Mizo-Zomi tribes, aiding indigenous rights assertion. Released in Mizoram, the cards align with UNDRIP, 2007, facilitating cross-border contacts and movement among India, Bangladesh, and Myanmar, and promoting cultural and social integration within the community.

Updated: 04-12-2024 21:18 IST
ZoRO's Identity Card: Embracing Indigenous Unity
  • Country:
  • India

The Zo Re-Unification Organisation (ZoRO), prominent among the Chin-Kuki-Mizo-Zomi tribes, unveiled new identity cards for community members this Wednesday. Mizoram Speaker Lalbiakzama officiated the release at a ceremony in Aizawl.

According to ZoRO's general secretary, L Ramdinliana Renthlei, these identity cards confirm the holder's indigenous status, complying with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP), 2007. Renthlei emphasized that the cards enable the Zo people to assert their rights and maintain cross-border relations for various purposes.

The initiative is expected to ease the movement and communication of Zo communities across India, Bangladesh, and Myanmar. Renthlei assured that the release will be formally communicated to the UN and relevant governments, including respective Indian states.

