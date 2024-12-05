Nehru: A Legacy in Debate
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh highlights the ongoing debates around Jawaharlal Nehru's legacy, emphasizing both admiration and criticism since 2014. At the book launch of 'Nehru's India', he underscores the need to reinterpret Nehru's ideas amid changing times while defending them against old and new critiques.
Amidst ongoing debates around Jawaharlal Nehru's legacy, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh highlighted the mix of admiration and criticism that India's first prime minister evokes. Speaking at the book launch of 'Nehru's India' by Aditya Mukherjee, Ramesh emphasized the need to reinterpret Nehru's ideas for a changing India.
Ramesh pointed out that since 2014, governance has largely revolved around maximum criticism of Nehru. He cited a recent Boilers Bill debate in Parliament to illustrate how Nehru's era is often referenced, sometimes as a fault line.
Recalling historical incidents such as the 1962 Chinese invasion, Ramesh noted that discussions around Nehru still carry weight in political dialogues today. He acknowledged that while some completely reject Nehru's legacy, others are ambivalent or selectively acknowledge parts of it.
