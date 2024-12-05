Timothee Chalamet Stars in Bob Dylan's Upcoming Biopic 'A Complete Unknown'

Bob Dylan, the iconic musician and Nobel Laureate, has made his first public remarks about the forthcoming biopic detailing his life. He has lauded Timothee Chalamet, the lead actor in the movie 'A Complete Unknown', praising him as a 'brilliant actor' who will portray him convincingly.

The film is adapted from Elijah Wald's 2015 book 'Dylan Goes Electric' and is under the direction of James Mangold. 'A Complete Unknown' is scheduled for release on Christmas Day in the United States.

Dylan took to social media platform X to express his thoughts, mentioning the film about him and emphasizing Timothee Chalamet's exceptional acting skills. He also commended Wald's book, urging fans to read it post-viewing the film, which centers on his controversial transition to electric guitar in 1965.

