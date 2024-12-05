Ooti Budruk: The Village that Conquered Migration

In a remarkable achievement, Ooti Budruk, a village nestled in the Latur district of Maharashtra, has been honored with the National Panchayat Award-2024. Officials announced on Thursday that the recognition comes as a result of the village's innovative efforts to curb migration by offering local employment through the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

The award will be presented by President Droupadi Murmu on December 11 in Delhi. Ooti Budruk's gram panchayat has focused on job creation and skill development for its residents, aiming to uplift the economically disadvantaged. By collaborating with the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samitis, the village has been able to offer ample employment opportunities, which significantly benefited underprivileged sections of the community.

Aside from employment, the village has made strides in women's empowerment by forming self-help groups and providing vocational training, leading to women's engagement in cottage industries. Infrastructure development has not been overlooked, with the installation of solar water heaters, CCTV cameras, and a computer center, highlighting Ooti Budruk as a model of sustainable rural development.

(With inputs from agencies.)