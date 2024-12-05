Ooti Budruk: The Village that Conquered Migration
Ooti Budruk village in Latur, Maharashtra, has earned the National Panchayat Award-2024 by stopping resident migration through local employment initiatives under MGNREGS. The village focused on economic empowerment, skill development, and infrastructure growth, transforming into a poverty-free community with increased livelihood opportunities.
- Country:
- India
In a remarkable achievement, Ooti Budruk, a village nestled in the Latur district of Maharashtra, has been honored with the National Panchayat Award-2024. Officials announced on Thursday that the recognition comes as a result of the village's innovative efforts to curb migration by offering local employment through the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).
The award will be presented by President Droupadi Murmu on December 11 in Delhi. Ooti Budruk's gram panchayat has focused on job creation and skill development for its residents, aiming to uplift the economically disadvantaged. By collaborating with the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samitis, the village has been able to offer ample employment opportunities, which significantly benefited underprivileged sections of the community.
Aside from employment, the village has made strides in women's empowerment by forming self-help groups and providing vocational training, leading to women's engagement in cottage industries. Infrastructure development has not been overlooked, with the installation of solar water heaters, CCTV cameras, and a computer center, highlighting Ooti Budruk as a model of sustainable rural development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia
Taiwan Premier Vows Swift Resolution on Chinese Sailor Employment Issue
Union Minister Applauds TTD's Bold Move on Employment Policy
Revolutionizing Skill Development: Tripura's ITI Transformation
Madhya Pradesh's Grand Vision: Employment & Industry Growth Set to Soar