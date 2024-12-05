Left Menu

Tribute to Fallen: The Final Salute for Kuki-Zo Youths in Manipur

Ten Kuki-Zo youths killed in a gunfight were laid to rest in Manipur. Village volunteers provided a gun salute, and family members paid tributes during the funeral. The tension in the region remains high with ongoing ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups causing extensive casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Churachandpur | Updated: 05-12-2024 18:44 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 18:44 IST
Tribute to Fallen: The Final Salute for Kuki-Zo Youths in Manipur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ten Kuki-Zo youths, tragically killed in an armed conflict with security forces in Jiribam, Manipur, received a solemn farewell on Thursday. Village volunteers honored them with a 'gun salute' at the funeral held at Peace Ground in Churachandpur.

The ceremony witnessed an outpouring of grief as family members and locals laid floral tributes to the deceased youths. A condolence event was organized by the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum, a prominent group representing the Kuki-Zo community in Manipur.

Among the attendees was Mizoram legislator Ginzalala, who serves as Technical Adviser to Chief Minister Lalduhoma, along with many from the neighboring state. These developments come amid ongoing ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo communities, which has claimed over 250 lives and displaced thousands since May last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024