Tribute to Fallen: The Final Salute for Kuki-Zo Youths in Manipur

Ten Kuki-Zo youths, tragically killed in an armed conflict with security forces in Jiribam, Manipur, received a solemn farewell on Thursday. Village volunteers honored them with a 'gun salute' at the funeral held at Peace Ground in Churachandpur.

The ceremony witnessed an outpouring of grief as family members and locals laid floral tributes to the deceased youths. A condolence event was organized by the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum, a prominent group representing the Kuki-Zo community in Manipur.

Among the attendees was Mizoram legislator Ginzalala, who serves as Technical Adviser to Chief Minister Lalduhoma, along with many from the neighboring state. These developments come amid ongoing ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo communities, which has claimed over 250 lives and displaced thousands since May last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)