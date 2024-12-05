Left Menu

Bangladesh Overhauls Currency: Reimagine the National Identity

Bangladesh is replacing Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's image on its currency notes. The new designs feature symbols from the July uprising, omitting the father figure of the nation. Under interim Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, this change reflects a shift in national iconography amidst political controversy and social unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 05-12-2024 19:31 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 19:31 IST
Bangladesh Overhauls Currency: Reimagine the National Identity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In a significant move reflective of political and social shifts, Bangladesh has embarked on removing the image of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founding father of the nation, from its currency notes.

According to reports, Bangladesh Bank is in the process of printing new notes, including denominations of Taka 20, 100, 500, and 1,000, as part of directives from the interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus. These notes will now feature national and cultural icons, such as religious structures and symbols from the July uprising, instead of Rahman's image.

The Finance Institute Division submitted new note designs last month, heralding a new era of symbolization on currency that aligns with the current political climate. As the nation grapples with the legacy of political figures, the role of currency as a form of national symbolism is clearly being recalibrated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024