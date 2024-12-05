Bangladesh Overhauls Currency: Reimagine the National Identity

In a significant move reflective of political and social shifts, Bangladesh has embarked on removing the image of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founding father of the nation, from its currency notes.

According to reports, Bangladesh Bank is in the process of printing new notes, including denominations of Taka 20, 100, 500, and 1,000, as part of directives from the interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus. These notes will now feature national and cultural icons, such as religious structures and symbols from the July uprising, instead of Rahman's image.

The Finance Institute Division submitted new note designs last month, heralding a new era of symbolization on currency that aligns with the current political climate. As the nation grapples with the legacy of political figures, the role of currency as a form of national symbolism is clearly being recalibrated.

(With inputs from agencies.)