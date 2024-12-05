Raj Thackeray Urges Mahayuti Government to Honor Marathi Culture

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Raj Thackeray expressed optimism for the Mahayuti government's 'unbelievable' electoral mandate, urging it to advance the interests of Maharashtra and its Marathi populace.

In a social media post, Thackeray extended congratulations to Devendra Fadnavis, who resumed his role as chief minister, a position he was anticipated to hold in both 2019 and 2022 despite BJP's considerable seat count.

Thackeray committed MNS's backing for constructive governmental actions over the next five years, pledging vigilance against any missteps, and expressed best wishes to Fadnavis's deputies, Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar.

(With inputs from agencies.)