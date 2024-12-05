Left Menu

Raj Thackeray Urges Mahayuti Government to Honor Marathi Culture

Raj Thackeray, leader of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, extended his well-wishes to Devendra Fadnavis on his return as Maharashtra's chief minister. Thackeray emphasized the importance of using the electoral mandate to benefit the state's Marathi people, language, and culture, pledging MNS support for positive government initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-12-2024 20:07 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 20:07 IST
Raj Thackeray Urges Mahayuti Government to Honor Marathi Culture
Raj Thackeray
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Raj Thackeray expressed optimism for the Mahayuti government's 'unbelievable' electoral mandate, urging it to advance the interests of Maharashtra and its Marathi populace.

In a social media post, Thackeray extended congratulations to Devendra Fadnavis, who resumed his role as chief minister, a position he was anticipated to hold in both 2019 and 2022 despite BJP's considerable seat count.

Thackeray committed MNS's backing for constructive governmental actions over the next five years, pledging vigilance against any missteps, and expressed best wishes to Fadnavis's deputies, Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024