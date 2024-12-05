Devendra Fadnavis Returns as Maharashtra CM in Grand Oath Ceremony

In a striking political development, Devendra Fadnavis returned as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, heading the Mahayuti government. The oath-taking ceremony was held at Mumbai's Azad Maidan, with singer Udit Narayan expressing his delight at Fadnavis's appointment as he watched the new government take oath.

The ceremony, a hallmark political event, witnessed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis take the oath as Chief Minister. Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar were sworn in as his deputies by Governor CP Radhakrishnan. The event was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and other eminent leaders.

The recent Maharashtra Assembly Elections culminated in a triumphant return for Fadnavis with the BJP-led coalition, Mahayuti, achieving a resounding victory with 235 seats. The BJP emerged as the largest party with 132 seats, while its allies, Shiv Sena and NCP, also strengthened their positions. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi suffered heavy losses, marking a shift in the state's political landscape.

