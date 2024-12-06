Honoring Ambedkar: Safeguarding His Legacy and Ideals

On the occasion of Mahaparinirvan Diwas, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge underscored the vital need to uphold the ideals of B R Ambedkar, the father of the Indian Constitution. He remarked on the significance of safeguarding Ambedkar's visionary contributions to democratic values in India.

Kharge expressed heartfelt gratitude to Ambedkar, emphasizing his lifelong dedication to the principles of liberty, equality, fraternity, and justice. On this solemn occasion, Kharge urged the nation to defend and protect these crucial ideals.

Marking the death anniversary of the revered leader, the day serves as a reminder of Ambedkar's relentless efforts to uplift the downtrodden and transform India's societal framework, ensuring justice and equality for all.

