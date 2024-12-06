Left Menu

Honoring Ambedkar: A Legacy of Equality and Justice

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to Dr. B R Ambedkar on his death anniversary, highlighting his relentless fight for equality and human dignity. Ambedkar, born into a Dalit family, became a pivotal figure in Indian politics by championing the underprivileged. Modi reiterated commitment to Ambedkar's vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2024 09:14 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 08:58 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, paid tribute to Dr. B R Ambedkar, the primary architect of the Indian Constitution, on his death anniversary. Modi acknowledged Ambedkar's relentless struggle for equality and human dignity, which continues to inspire future generations.

Ambedkar, who hailed from a Dalit family, emerged as a significant political figure in India, championing the rights of the underprivileged and marginalized sectors of society. His efforts played a crucial role in shaping modern India's socio-political landscape.

Expressing his respect on Mahaparinirvan Diwas, Modi described Dr. Ambedkar as a beacon of social justice. Reflecting on his visit to Chaitya Bhoomi earlier this year, the Prime Minister reiterated his commitment to Ambedkar's vision of equality and justice for all.

