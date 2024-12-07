Chess Showdown: Ding Liren vs. Gukesh - A Battle of Wits and Resilience

In the gripping World Chess Championship, Grand Master Tania Sachdev gives her insights on the intense matchup between defending champion Ding Liren and India's young sensation, D Gukesh. Both players are currently level at 4.5 points after nine rounds of intense play.

Sachdev notes that Ding's vast experience in speed chess might favor him should the match move into a tiebreaker. However, she remains hopeful that Gukesh will capitalize on his opportunities during the classical phase of the game.

Initially, many viewed Gukesh as the favorite due to his stellar performances in the previous year. Despite a challenging professional year, Ding has showcased remarkable resilience. Sachdev commends Gukesh for his maturity and ability to handle pressures on such a significant stage, emphasizing the importance of his skill to perform under high stakes.

(With inputs from agencies.)