Stalemate in Chess: Gukesh Holds Ding Liren to Another Draw

Indian chess prodigy D Gukesh held defending champion Ding Liren to another draw in the World Chess Championship's 10th game, making it the seventh consecutive stalemate. With both tied at 5 points, four more classical games remain. A tie after 14 rounds could lead to faster-paced playoffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 07-12-2024 17:31 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 17:31 IST
In a tense face-off at the World Chess Championship, Indian contender D Gukesh once again matched the prowess of reigning champion Ding Liren from China, resulting in a draw in their 10th game on Saturday.

The game unfolded smoothly, with Gukesh maneuvering the black pieces efficiently as the position evolved from a London system opening, while Ding Liren chose to take no risks, focusing on securing a draw.

The championship has seen a remarkable string of seven consecutive draws, counting as the eighth in the series thus far. Both players are now level at 5 points apiece, with 2.5 more required for victory. Four classical games remain, and if the tie persists after 14 rounds, accelerated time control games will decide the winner. Earlier, Liren won the opening game, while Gukesh clinched victory in the third.

(With inputs from agencies.)

