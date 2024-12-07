Honoring Heroes: Armed Forces Flag Day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to honor soldiers on Armed Forces Flag Day, celebrating the bravery, sacrifices, and dedication of India's military personnel. He emphasized the significance of contributing to the Armed Forces Flag Day fund. The day has been observed annually since 1949.
Prime Minister Modi stated, "Armed Forces Flag Day is about saluting our courageous soldiers." His message, shared on social media, underlined the inspiration, humility, and safety provided by the armed forces.
Since 1949, Armed Forces Flag Day has stood as a testament to the bravery and sacrifices of the military, serving as a reminder of their dedication. Let's support our soldiers by contributing to this vital fund.
(With inputs from agencies.)
