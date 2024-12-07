Left Menu

Honoring Heroes: Armed Forces Flag Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to honor soldiers on Armed Forces Flag Day, celebrating the bravery, sacrifices, and dedication of India's military personnel. He emphasized the significance of contributing to the Armed Forces Flag Day fund. The day has been observed annually since 1949.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2024 18:11 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 18:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Armed Forces Flag Day, emphasized the valor and sacrifices of India's military personnel. He urged citizens to contribute to the Armed Forces Flag Day fund, highlighting the day's importance in honoring soldiers and veterans since its inception in 1949.

Prime Minister Modi stated, "Armed Forces Flag Day is about saluting our courageous soldiers." His message, shared on social media, underlined the inspiration, humility, and safety provided by the armed forces.

Since 1949, Armed Forces Flag Day has stood as a testament to the bravery and sacrifices of the military, serving as a reminder of their dedication. Let's support our soldiers by contributing to this vital fund.

