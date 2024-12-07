Left Menu

Tri-Nation Bike Expedition: A Journey of Unity and Spiritual Heritage

The Tri-Service Tri-Nation Lord Buddha Circuit Bike Expedition, starting in February, will see riders from India, Nepal, and Sri Lanka embark on a cross-country journey. This initiative aims to promote unity and peace while highlighting Buddhist heritage sites, fostering cultural tourism, and celebrating shared history across these nations.

Updated: 07-12-2024 18:38 IST
In a groundbreaking initiative, former president Ram Nath Kovind will flag off the Tri-Service Tri-Nation Lord Buddha Circuit Bike Expedition this February, aiming to bolster unity and peace among India, Nepal, and Sri Lanka.

The expedition, consisting of 21 riders from the armed forces of the three countries, will commence at Lumbini, Nepal, the birthplace of Lord Buddha, and traverse seven Indian states before culminating in Colombo. Their journey will explore significant Buddhist heritage sites, enhancing spiritual tourism in the region.

The ride seeks to spotlight and promote the Buddhist Circuit as a leading spiritual tourism destination, fostering inter-regional travel and showcasing the shared cultural history of India, Nepal, and Sri Lanka, with Sri Lankan President Anura Dissanayake set to attend the closing ceremony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

