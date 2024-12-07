Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Empowers Women with Landmark All-Female Hotel

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated the state's first all-women-operated hotel, Amaltas, in Pachmarhi. This initiative is a testament to the state's commitment to women's empowerment. Yadav emphasized the increasing tourist numbers and the cultural significance of women in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Narmadapuram | Updated: 07-12-2024 20:18 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 20:18 IST
Madhya Pradesh Empowers Women with Landmark All-Female Hotel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav recently launched the state's pioneering all-women-operated hotel, Amaltas, in the celebrated tourist hub of Pachmarhi. The initiative marks a significant milestone in the state's efforts to promote women's empowerment and entrepreneurship.

In his speech, Yadav highlighted the dramatic 11 crore tourist footfall in Madhya Pradesh this year, attributing the success to collaborative efforts of stakeholders. The new hotel aims to provide a unique experience while supporting female workforce participation in a traditionally male-dominated industry.

The Chief Minister emphasized the vital role women play in Indian society and culture, drawing parallels to revered goddesses, and interacted with the hotel's female staff, appreciating their contributions with gifts. The venture stands as a symbol of reverence for women, who are seen as the 'pillars of the family' and as symbols of the nation's personified motherland.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024