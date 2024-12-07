Madhya Pradesh Empowers Women with Landmark All-Female Hotel

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav recently launched the state's pioneering all-women-operated hotel, Amaltas, in the celebrated tourist hub of Pachmarhi. The initiative marks a significant milestone in the state's efforts to promote women's empowerment and entrepreneurship.

In his speech, Yadav highlighted the dramatic 11 crore tourist footfall in Madhya Pradesh this year, attributing the success to collaborative efforts of stakeholders. The new hotel aims to provide a unique experience while supporting female workforce participation in a traditionally male-dominated industry.

The Chief Minister emphasized the vital role women play in Indian society and culture, drawing parallels to revered goddesses, and interacted with the hotel's female staff, appreciating their contributions with gifts. The venture stands as a symbol of reverence for women, who are seen as the 'pillars of the family' and as symbols of the nation's personified motherland.

