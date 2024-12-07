Subhash Ghai's Health Check-Up and Cinematic Insights at IFFI 2024

Renowned filmmaker Subhash Ghai has been admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital for a routine check-up, a source close to his family confirmed. The 'Taal' director is reportedly doing well, with annual check-ups scheduled due to his busy lifestyle.

The source informed ANI, 'There's nothing to worry about. We ensure these annual check-ups are done thoroughly by hospitalizing him, allowing doctors to conduct all necessary tests. He's absolutely fine.' Meanwhile, Subhash Ghai made headlines at the 55th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

During a conversation with ANI, the veteran director shared insights into his docu-drama 'Gandhi: A Perspective', which recently garnered praise at IFFI 2024. He also discussed his book, 'Karma's Child', chronicling his journey as a filmmaker. 'I created 'Gandhi: A Perspective' as a responsible citizen, not just a filmmaker. It's a 30-minute film that's been well-received,' Ghai stated, underscoring the enduring relevance of Gandhi's values and ideals.

(With inputs from agencies.)