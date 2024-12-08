Subhash Ghai's Health Scare: The Truth Behind Hospitalization

Renowned filmmaker Subhash Ghai was admitted to the intensive care unit of Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, sparking concerns about his health.

Media reports indicated that Ghai, famous for his films like 'Ram Lakhan' and 'Khalnayak', experienced respiratory problems, dizziness, and difficulties with memory and speech shortly before his admission.

However, his representative stated that this was merely a routine check-up and that Ghai is in good health. In related news, Ghai recently launched his memoir, 'Karma's Child.'

(With inputs from agencies.)