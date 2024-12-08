Left Menu

Subhash Ghai's Health Scare: The Truth Behind Hospitalization

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai for a routine check-up following reports of respiratory issues and dizziness. Despite initial concerns, a statement from his representative confirmed that Ghai is doing well. Last month, he released a memoir, 'Karma’s Child.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-12-2024 01:53 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 01:53 IST
Subhash Ghai's Health Scare: The Truth Behind Hospitalization
Subhash Ghai
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned filmmaker Subhash Ghai was admitted to the intensive care unit of Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, sparking concerns about his health.

Media reports indicated that Ghai, famous for his films like 'Ram Lakhan' and 'Khalnayak', experienced respiratory problems, dizziness, and difficulties with memory and speech shortly before his admission.

However, his representative stated that this was merely a routine check-up and that Ghai is in good health. In related news, Ghai recently launched his memoir, 'Karma's Child.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024