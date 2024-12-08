Left Menu

Winter Char Dham Yatra Inauguration: A New Era for Uttarakhand Tourism

The Uttarakhand Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, inaugurated the Winter Char Dham Yatra. He emphasized the tourism boost and job creation that the yatra brings, while urging tourists to visit various sites in the region. Dhami inspected arrangements and promised better facilities.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday officially inaugurated the Winter Char Dham Yatra. The event took place at the Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath, Rudraprayag district, marking the temple as the winter seat of Lord Kedarnath.

Dhami conducted an on-site inspection to assess the arrangements made by the administration for the yatra. He directed officials to ensure streamlined efforts to facilitate the pilgrimage for devotees, emphasizing the commitment to tourism and local economy enhancement.

He stated that this initiative will not only attract tourists year-round but will also furnish new employment opportunities, thus strengthening residents' economic conditions. Highlighting the cultural significance, Dhami urged tourists to visit other key sites to invigorate the region's tourism industry.

