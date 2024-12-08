Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over VIP Darshan for Actor Dileep at Sabarimala Shrine

The Travancore Devaswom Board has issued show cause notices to four officials for allowing 'VIP darshan' for Malayalam actor Dileep at the Sabarimala shrine. The incident, which disrupted regular devotees, has sparked controversy and drawn criticism from the Kerala High Court, prompting an investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 08-12-2024 22:50 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 22:50 IST
Controversy Erupts Over VIP Darshan for Actor Dileep at Sabarimala Shrine
  • Country:
  • India

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) is in hot water after issuing show cause notices to four officials accused of enabling a 'VIP darshan' for Malayalam actor Dileep at the Lord Ayyappa shrine in Sabarimala. This incident occurred during the high-traffic pilgrimage season.

TDB President P S Prasanth confirmed the issuance of notices on Sunday, following the identification of lapses that disrupted the darshan experience for numerous devotees. Prasanth assured that stringent actions would be taken post-explanation.

The controversy escalated after the Kerala High Court criticized both TDB and the police for the preferential treatment on December 5, hampering other devotees' access. The court demanded submission of CCTV footage while questioning the rationale behind this special treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024