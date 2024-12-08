Controversy Erupts Over VIP Darshan for Actor Dileep at Sabarimala Shrine
The Travancore Devaswom Board has issued show cause notices to four officials for allowing 'VIP darshan' for Malayalam actor Dileep at the Sabarimala shrine. The incident, which disrupted regular devotees, has sparked controversy and drawn criticism from the Kerala High Court, prompting an investigation.
The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) is in hot water after issuing show cause notices to four officials accused of enabling a 'VIP darshan' for Malayalam actor Dileep at the Lord Ayyappa shrine in Sabarimala. This incident occurred during the high-traffic pilgrimage season.
TDB President P S Prasanth confirmed the issuance of notices on Sunday, following the identification of lapses that disrupted the darshan experience for numerous devotees. Prasanth assured that stringent actions would be taken post-explanation.
The controversy escalated after the Kerala High Court criticized both TDB and the police for the preferential treatment on December 5, hampering other devotees' access. The court demanded submission of CCTV footage while questioning the rationale behind this special treatment.
