Controversy Erupts Over VIP Darshan for Actor Dileep at Sabarimala Shrine

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) is in hot water after issuing show cause notices to four officials accused of enabling a 'VIP darshan' for Malayalam actor Dileep at the Lord Ayyappa shrine in Sabarimala. This incident occurred during the high-traffic pilgrimage season.

TDB President P S Prasanth confirmed the issuance of notices on Sunday, following the identification of lapses that disrupted the darshan experience for numerous devotees. Prasanth assured that stringent actions would be taken post-explanation.

The controversy escalated after the Kerala High Court criticized both TDB and the police for the preferential treatment on December 5, hampering other devotees' access. The court demanded submission of CCTV footage while questioning the rationale behind this special treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)