Yogi Adityanath Champions Dharma and Technological Progress

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed a university convocation, emphasizing the profound understanding of Dharma by Indian seers. He argued that Dharma transcends being merely a method of worship and reinforced its alignment with truth and morality.

Adityanath highlighted the necessity for technological innovation, noting societal progress hinges on acknowledging advancements like AI and digital connectivity. He also praised technological literacy through government initiatives, like distributing tablets to millions of youth.

Expressing a forward-looking vision, Adityanath stressed that respecting teachers, parents, and elders is vital for gaining knowledge. He warned against resisting technological reforms and emphasized the youth's potential to overcome adversity with proper guidance and values.

(With inputs from agencies.)