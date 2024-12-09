Left Menu

Minister Criticizes Actress Over Steep Festival Fee Demand

Kerala's Education Minister condemns a Malayalam actress for asking Rs five lakh for choreographing a youth festival performance. He labels it as 'greed' and chooses different artists for the event. Citing actor Fahad Fazil's contrasting conduct, the minister emphasized values of humility and commitment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 09-12-2024 12:28 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 12:28 IST
Minister Criticizes Actress Over Steep Festival Fee Demand
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising turn of events, Kerala's Education Minister V Sivankutty has voiced his disapproval of a popular Malayalam film actress's demand for Rs five lakh as remuneration for choreographing at the upcoming state school youth festival.

Without naming the individual, the minister criticized the actress for what he termed as 'arrogance' and 'greed,' noting the irony that many such celebrities rose to fame via youth festivals, yet now seem to overlook their roots.

Highlighting a contrasting example, the minister praised actor Fahad Fazil for attending last year's Onam celebrations without charging any fee. The state's youth festival, bringing together thousands of children, is scheduled for January next year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024