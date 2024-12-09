Minister Criticizes Actress Over Steep Festival Fee Demand
Kerala's Education Minister condemns a Malayalam actress for asking Rs five lakh for choreographing a youth festival performance. He labels it as 'greed' and chooses different artists for the event. Citing actor Fahad Fazil's contrasting conduct, the minister emphasized values of humility and commitment.
In a surprising turn of events, Kerala's Education Minister V Sivankutty has voiced his disapproval of a popular Malayalam film actress's demand for Rs five lakh as remuneration for choreographing at the upcoming state school youth festival.
Without naming the individual, the minister criticized the actress for what he termed as 'arrogance' and 'greed,' noting the irony that many such celebrities rose to fame via youth festivals, yet now seem to overlook their roots.
Highlighting a contrasting example, the minister praised actor Fahad Fazil for attending last year's Onam celebrations without charging any fee. The state's youth festival, bringing together thousands of children, is scheduled for January next year.
