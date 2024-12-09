Tragic Deaths at Phagwara Cow Shelter Spark Outrage and Investigation
Twenty cows died and 28 others fell sick at a shelter in Phagwara, sparking protests from Hindu groups who allege poisoning. An FIR has been filed, and investigations are underway, including post-mortems by veterinarians. The incident has led to a bandh called by various Hindu bodies, demanding justice.
In a tragic incident at Shri Krishan Gaushala in Phagwara, 20 cows have died and 28 others have fallen sick, leading to widespread protests by Hindu organizations who suspect foul play. They accuse that the cows' feed was poisoned, demanding immediate accountability.
While officials have registered an FIR and ruled out malafide intentions for now, investigations are ongoing from multiple perspectives. The police are meticulously examining CCTV footage from the shelter to uncover any potential mischief linked to the incident.
A bandh has been staged by Hindu groups in response to the incident, in addition to a protest march led by BJP and AAP leaders. Veterinary experts from Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University are conducting post-mortems, and the outcome is awaited to determine the precise cause of death.
(With inputs from agencies.)
