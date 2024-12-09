Unity Through Sports: Delhi's National School Games Kickoff

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi inaugurated the 68th National School Sports on Monday, highlighting how sports play a crucial role in uniting the nation and instilling patriotism. Atishi recalled Neeraj Chopra's victory in the 2020 Olympics, an event that filled Indians with pride.

The games, organized by Delhi's Directorate of Education, feature 11 sports and participation from 43 states and Union Territories. The event will unfold in three phases throughout the month. At Tyagraj Stadium, Atishi addressed the need for nurturing talent, sharing anecdotes of young athletes held back by financial constraints.

Atishi voiced optimism about the future of young competitors and praised Delhi government's initiatives over the past decade, which include 'Mission Excellence', offering financial aid to young athletes. The competition includes sports like swimming, cricket, and wrestling, with government schemes supporting youth engagement in sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)