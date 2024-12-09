Left Menu

Maharashtra's Strategic Leap: Empowering Youth and Celebrating Heritage

Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan highlighted initiatives like the Yuva Karya Prashikshan Yojana and Acharya Chanakya Skill Development Centres to enhance youth employability. The state also supports women entrepreneurs, opens metro lines, and promotes traditional textiles globally via an OTT series.

Updated: 09-12-2024 17:40 IST
Governor
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan announced significant strides in youth training and employability during a state legislature session in Mumbai. The Chief Minister's Yuva Karya Prashikshan Yojana has seen 1,19,700 candidates enrolled for training to bolster industry-relevant skills among the youth.

Further enhancing this initiative, 1,000 Acharya Chanakya Skill Development Centres have been launched in colleges, targeting the training of 1.50 lakh youth annually. Additionally, the Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Women Start-up Scheme aims to empower women entrepreneurs with financial aid up to Rs 25 lakh.

In transport advancements, new metro lines between Bandra Kurla Complex and Aarey in Mumbai, and Swargate to District Court in Pune, have been inaugurated. The governor also highlighted Maharashtra's commitment to cultural heritage through an OTT series on traditional textiles in collaboration with Prasar Bharati.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

