Shruti's Resilient Return: From Tragedy to Triumph
After enduring the loss of her entire family in a landslide and her fiancé in a road accident, Shruti starts a new chapter by joining the Revenue Department. The government supported her resilience by providing a job, fulfilling a promise to help her overcome the tragedies and move forward.
Shruti, a resilient young woman who lost her entire family in the Wayanad landslide disaster, embarked on a hopeful new journey on Monday by joining government service.
Fulfilling a promise, the state cabinet secured a government position for her after she endured successive tragedies, including the death of her fiancé in a road accident.
Accompanied by local political leaders, Shruti began her role in the Revenue Department, expressing gratitude to the government and those who supported her during her challenging times.
