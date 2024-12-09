Left Menu

Shruti's Resilient Return: From Tragedy to Triumph

After enduring the loss of her entire family in a landslide and her fiancé in a road accident, Shruti starts a new chapter by joining the Revenue Department. The government supported her resilience by providing a job, fulfilling a promise to help her overcome the tragedies and move forward.

09-12-2024
  • Country:
  • India

Shruti, a resilient young woman who lost her entire family in the Wayanad landslide disaster, embarked on a hopeful new journey on Monday by joining government service.

Fulfilling a promise, the state cabinet secured a government position for her after she endured successive tragedies, including the death of her fiancé in a road accident.

Accompanied by local political leaders, Shruti began her role in the Revenue Department, expressing gratitude to the government and those who supported her during her challenging times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

