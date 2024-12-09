Shruti's Resilient Return: From Tragedy to Triumph

Shruti, a resilient young woman who lost her entire family in the Wayanad landslide disaster, embarked on a hopeful new journey on Monday by joining government service.

Fulfilling a promise, the state cabinet secured a government position for her after she endured successive tragedies, including the death of her fiancé in a road accident.

Accompanied by local political leaders, Shruti began her role in the Revenue Department, expressing gratitude to the government and those who supported her during her challenging times.

(With inputs from agencies.)