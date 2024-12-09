Banerjee's 'Chhaunk': From Food to Society

Nobel laureate economist Abhijit Banerjee has indicated that the evolving conditions in Bangladesh are unlikely to trigger a new exodus of minority Hindus into India. Speaking at an event linked to the Apeejay Kolkata Literary Festival, Banerjee explained that migration is often influenced by social networks and economic opportunities, rather than persecution.

Drawing on historical precedence, Banerjee stressed that India's explicit political preference for Hindu migrants previously prompted migration, rather than targeted attacks on the community. He mentioned that societal dynamics and the quest for better economic prospects are stronger migration drivers.

Banerjee's latest book, 'Chhaunk', serves as a unique memoir-cum-cookbook, examining themes of economics and society through the lens of food. The illustrated work builds on his association with French illustrator Cheyenne Olivier, enriching the discourse on migration and cultural transformation.

