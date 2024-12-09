World's Largest Siddha Mahamrityunjay Yantra Laid in Hisar

In a monumental spiritual event at Maiyad, Hisar, the foundation stone for the world's largest Siddha Mahamrityunjay Yantra was laid, marking the site as a future global spiritual hub. The ceremony was led by renowned astrologer Astro Parduman and attended by notable figures, including Savitri Jindal and Vikrant Singh.

The initiative also honored women's contributions, presenting the Nari Shakti Samman Award to distinguished women from the Hisar region. Speeches emphasized the yantra's potential in attracting global devotees and its significance in advancing Sanatan Dharma.

Astro Parduman outlined the site's vision for spiritual ceremonies and ecological sustainability. Donations to the Siddha Mahamrityunjay Institute will focus on environmental conservation, making it the first institution to channel spiritual resources into combating climate change.

(With inputs from agencies.)