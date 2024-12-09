Left Menu

Sacred River, Polluted Waters: Ganga's Crisis Ahead of Kumbh Mela

The Congress has raised concerns about sewage dumping in the Ganga and questioned the measures being taken by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure the river is pure for the upcoming Kumbh Mela. The accusations highlight the pollution issue and demand accountability from the BJP government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2024 18:37 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 18:37 IST
The Congress has voiced apprehensions about the ongoing sewage dumping into the Ganga River, placing pressure on Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, to guarantee that the river's waters will be suitable for bathing and drinking by the time of Kumbh Mela next year.

Congress leader Abhay Dubey emphasized that Prime Minister Narendra Modi needs to take personal steps to address this pressing issue ahead of the Maha Kumbh Mela, which is scheduled from January 13 to February 26. The concern reflects broader cultural and environmental degradation under the BJP government.

There are significant claims about the extent of sewage entering the Ganga, with figures indicating that substantial volumes are flowing in daily. The findings from the NGT's 2014 report reveal severe contamination, particularly alarming levels of faecal coliform bacteria in Gangotri's water. This situation demands urgent action and accountability.

